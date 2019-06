As a local councillor I spend a disproportionate amount of my time dealing with recycling issues, in particular the council's policy on what plastic it is prepared to accept in the fortnightly collections.However, the real problem lies not with the council but with the manufacturers and the supermarkets who, for all their rhetoric about saving the planet, are actually making it more difficult for us to act in an environmentally conscious way.The Independent reports that half of packaging used by major UK supermarkets cannot be recycled easily. This makes it difficult for customers who wish to dispose of their waste correctly and increases the chance of it ending up in landfill:It is hard to disagree with Which! that in order to reduce the amount of waste that goes to landfill, the government should make labelling “mandatory, simple and clear", but there also needs to be some legislation to reduce packaging overall. We are wasting so much of the planet's resources in marketing. That has to stop.