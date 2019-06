'Do what I say, not what I do' could well be the new slogan of the Conservative Party. That is clearly the view of some campaigners, who have been calling for the liberalisation of Britain's drug laws.As the Guardian reports , marchers from the Anyone’s Child group, who are walking along the Thames Valley and into London to meet MPs at Westminster on Tuesday, have branded Conservative politicians who have admitted taking drugs, as hypocrites:All the evidence points to the legalisation of cannabis and decriminalising possession of other drugs, coupled with tight regulation, as helping reduce addiction and criminal activity.Maybe those Tory politicians who experimented when they were younger, but who now advocate harsh penalties for people who follow in their footsteps, need to take a reality check.