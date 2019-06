With so many Tory leadership contenders advocating us leaving the EU on 31 October with a no-deal, and with very few alternatives on the table, it is worth reminding ourselves of the consequences of such a course for the rest of us.The Independent features analysis by the GMB Trade Union , which finds that the cost of a family’s weekly shop could rocket by more than £800 a year in these circumstances. They claim that the bill for a typical supermarket basket of goods would increase by £15.61 a week – 17 per cent – if Britain was forced to fall back on World Trade Organisation rules, which require tariffs on many goods:A no-deal Brexit is far from being a victimless crime. In fact its victims would be too large a number to estimate. Wouldn't it be nice if the likes of Raab. Johnson and Farage acknowledged that?