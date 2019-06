The Independent reports that Jeremy Corbyn has been accused of more “muddle and confusion” after Labour again failed to agree a shift to fully back a further Brexit referendum.The paper says that for the second week running, a shadow cabinet meeting broke up without reaching a consensus to end what has been widely criticised as fence-sitting by the Labour leader, with one source telling the paper that there was “no change” in referendum policy, while a second described “no movement”:It seems that Labour and the Tories have more in common than they are prepared to admit.