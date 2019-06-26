Wednesday, June 26, 2019
The continuing muddle and confusion of Labour under Corbyn
The Independent reports that Jeremy Corbyn has been accused of more “muddle and confusion” after Labour again failed to agree a shift to fully back a further Brexit referendum.
The paper says that for the second week running, a shadow cabinet meeting broke up without reaching a consensus to end what has been widely criticised as fence-sitting by the Labour leader, with one source telling the paper that there was “no change” in referendum policy, while a second described “no movement”:
Phil Wilson MP, a Labour MP supporting the People’s Vote campaign, said: “The longer this dithering goes on, the more damage will be done to our party.
“This is the biggest decision facing our country for a generation and Labour voters, Labour members and Labour MPs expect our party to have a clear policy that reflects our values.
“Instead, we have to listen to muddle, confusion and the sound of the can being kicked listlessly down a never-ending road.”
It seems that Labour and the Tories have more in common than they are prepared to admit.
