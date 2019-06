Piles of chicken left on conveyor belts for long periods of time, at the risk of cross contamination.

Boxes of chicken stacked on top of each other – which could also cause cross-contamination.

Workers touching raw chicken with bare hands – while one cleared drains with gloved hands, merely washing the gloves before going back to touching raw chicken.

Drains blocked with chicken – while pieces of and innards lay on the floor and water leaked from machinery.

Flooded and broken floors where “bacteria could breed”, an EU meat safety expert warned.

A worker having three fingers amputated, after being asked to operate a machine they had not been trained to use.

With the Donald Trump state visit ongoing, the United States President continues to tout his view that once the UK has rid itself of the 'shackles' of EU membership, a big trade deal awaits us. What is not clear is who will benefit most from that deal and on what terms.As I have stated on a number of occasions here, ceasing to be a member of the biggest free trade block in the world, leaves the UK especially vulnerable and with virtually no cards to play in any negotiation. We need them more than they need us.The food safety standards we currently enjoy and are able to enforce as a member of the EU for example, will suddenly become negotiable. That is why the Independent report on a recent Channel Four Dispatches programme is especially disturbing.They have exposed the risk of food poisoning because of “dangerous” practices at a US chicken factory, highlighting the danger of cross-contamination with the deadly bacteria salmonella and campylobacter, because of poor standards outlawed by the EU:This is not just about giving consumers choice as the US Ambassador argues, this is about basic hygiene and protecting consumers from dangerous food handling practices. Is this really what people voted for in 2016?