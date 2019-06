The Guardian reports on a draft review of the Windrush scandal, was commissioned by the Home Office itself, which finds that the department failed to counter racial discrimination when it implemented its anti-immigration hostile environment programme.The paper says that the damning document accuses officials of recklessness and a reticence to acknowledge and learn from their mistakes:The paper adds that Williams also describes a “defensive culture that results in an unwillingness to learn from past mistakes” within the Home Office. She reportedly recommends that the department’s staff be educated in the UK’s colonial past and proposes that government ministers should admit that they were wrong and provide an unqualified apology.This is a damning indictment of Theresa May and her policy in particular. Surely it must lead to a change in policy. The question is though, is it too late? Has the damage already been done?