Sunday, June 02, 2019
Cleaning up after Boris
Donald Trump is on his way to the UK and, inevitably, he has decided to mix it up a bit before he gets here, arguing that we should send Nigel Farage in to debate Brexit, opt for a no-deal exit and keep our £39 billion and, of course endorsing Boris Johnson as the next Prime Minister.
What puzzles me most about the Boris phenomenon is not his popularity - everybody loves a buffoon - but why so many Tory MPs, who have worked closely with him, are prepared to back him for the leadership of their party. His record as Mayor of London and Foreign Secretary is so pitted with gaffes, mistakes and wasteful decisions that nobody should entrust him with that level of responsibility again.
Over at the Independent, their political correspondent, Benjamin Kentish, outlines some of the facts behind that judgement. He quotes a former Foreign Office Minister, who served under Boris, as saying that clearing up after Boris Johnson's gaffes as foreign secretary was a "full-time activity":
Sir Alan Duncan, the Europe minister, said there were "quite a lot of consequences" of Mr Johnson's failure to display a "conventional diplomatic manner" during his two years at the Foreign Office.
He claimed that one country's foreign minister had suggested he was Mr Johnson's "pooper scooper" because he had cleared up his mess so many times.
Mr Johnson's two years as foreign secretary were marred by a series of gaffes, including wrongly claiming that a British citizen imprisoned in Iran had been training journalists in the country, describing Africa as "that country" and suggesting Libya had a bright future if it simply "cleared the dead bodies away".
On top of this we have Boris' appalling record as Mayor of London, including money wasted on useless water cannons and the fiasco of the garden bridge. As was evidenced from the recent TV programme filming behind the scenes at the Foreign Office, Boris has no grasp of the detail needed to deal with other countries, often embarrassed us abroad and struggled with complex briefs.
Surely Tory MPs will see through this and not put him amongst the top two candidates to face the membership.
