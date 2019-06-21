The latest police figures released to the BBC Radio Cymru Manylu programme following a Freedom of Information request are:

North Wales Police reported 416 crimes in 2014, rising to 476 in 2016 and 858 in 2018

Gwent Police reported a rise from 374 in 2015-16 to 651 in 2018-19

South Wales Police said there were 879 incidents in 2013-14, rising to 1,102 in 2014-15, 1,232 in in 2015-16 and 1,244 in 2017-18

Dyfed-Powys Police did not provide figures

The concern now is that with the next Prime Minister likely to be a hard-line leaver with a record of making racist remarks, and all the diplomatic skills of a group of cats faced with a mouse, then the number of racist incidents will increase.





It is a depressing and concerning trend that may unfortunately just get worse.