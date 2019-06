The Guardian reports that an independent inquiry into Islamophobia in the Conservative party, promised by Boris Johnson if he wins the leadership race, has been downgraded to a “general investigation” into all types of prejudice.The paper says that the idea was raised by Sajid Javid during a BBC leadership debate involving the candidates still in the race at the time – the others being Johnson, Jeremy Hunt, Michael Gove and Rory Stewart:They add that the move was condemned by the Muslim Council of Britain, which said it demonstrated an, while Labour said Johnson hadThe extent of the problem facing the new Tory leader in putting this issue to bed was evidenced by the results of a poll of Tory members earlier this week. That poll found nearly half would prefer not to have a Muslim prime minister:It is little wonder that the promises being made by Tory candidates are carrying little weight with the Muslim Council of Britain