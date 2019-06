Just what awaits the UK on the other side of Brexit was made clear by the US Ambassador in interview yesterday, when he underlined just how weak our negotiating position will be in future trade deals once we cease to be a member of the World's biggest free trade area.As the Guardian reports , Woody Johnson suggested the UK would need to allow US agricultural products, including chlorinated chicken, on to the UK market as part of any post-Brexit trade deal, as well as US private sector involvement in the NHS:As part of the EU, the UK is strong enough to resist these sort of undesirable deals, however once we have left we will no longer have that protection. We will be at the mercy of the sort of predatory trade deals being mooted by the US Ambassador.As for the NHS, the Brexit Party still do not have a manifesto, but leading members, including Farage, have indicated in the past that private companies should have a bigger stake in delivering our state health services, including insurance companies. The fact that one of his biggest allies, and donors, runs an insurance company is entirely coincidental.