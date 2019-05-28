Tuesday, May 28, 2019
What conclusions can we draw from the European elections?
I have just read a letter in the South Wales Evening Post in which the author claims that the 31% of the vote secured by the Brexit Party in Swansea constitutes an 'overwhelming yes for Brexit'. Other than instituting a period of mourning for the science of mathematics, the only realistic response to such claims is to repeatedly bang one's head on a desk.
Over in the Mirror, the paper repeats the assertion elsewhere, that 'Stop Brexit' parties got more votes in the European elections than Nigel Farage's Brexit Party. This rather more reliable mathematical feat is very important, but is based on a number of assumptions, including discounting Labour votes.
In fact, even though last Thursday's elections were as near to a single issue campaign as you can get, the outcome is far more nuanced than either side of the Brexit argument will allow.
Firstly, no one party gained a majority of votes for their position. Any claim to the contrary, and in particular claims that the Brexit Party 'won the election', is therefore obvious nonsense.
Secondly, adding up votes gained by various parties, based on their policy position, or lack of in the case of the Labour Party, does not get us anywhere and, in any case, is a subjective and pointless exercise. Turnout for these elections was low, nobody can be entirely sure as to why anybody voted the way that they did, and such an exercise changes nothing.
The only conclusion that can be drawn from these elections is that the country is as divided on the Brexit issue as it always was. Parliament is deadlocked and Farage and his clowns have a few more months to enjoy the Brussels 'gravy train' they so abhor.
If we really want to know what people think about Theresa May's deal, whether a no deal is better than none, or if things have got so impossible it is in our best interest now to stay in the EU, then we need to have another referendum.
