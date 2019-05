I suppose if you are a member of the Conservative Party it is bad enough that we are even holding elections to the European Parliament on 23 May, never mind that the Tories are actually fielding candidates. Presumably that is why the party hierarchy have declared that any Tories elected in two weeks time will not take their seats.So what is the incentive for voters to actually put a cross against a Conservative Party list? It certainly won't be because the party asked for their vote. As the Guardian reports , the party plans to spend no money on candidate campaigning, will not publish a manifesto and is refusing to hold a launch. As a result, Conservative officials fear the party could come sixth in the European elections, with their support plummeting to single digits.The paper adds that candidates running in the election say the party was “almost in denial” that the poll was happening and continue to insist they would not need to take up their seats in the European parliament, despite fading prospects for a cross-party deal with Labour that would enable Brexit to happen before 2 July:It isn't as if Labour is any better. They are trying to avoid talking about Brexit altogether on the basis that they don't actually have a policy other than to assist the Tories in getting a deal through without appearing to do so, and refusing to pander to the views of the majority of their party membership in holding another referendum.It is no wonder that voters are turning to the Liberal Democrats, who have a clear and unequivocal policy on Brexit, which they have bee advocating since the referendum result in June 2016.