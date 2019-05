Anybody who wants to know why the Tories are in single figures in the latest polls only need to read this article Senior figures within that party have effectively given up talking to the country and instead are manoeuvring for position within the party to become the next leader, and by default Prime Minister.Whilst the agenda is being dominated by the intractable Brexit stalemate, it is the political equivalent of two bald men fighting over a comb.The paper says that the expected demise of Theresa May’s Brexit plan has sparked open feuding over what comes next, with the chancellor, Philip Hammond, arguing that proponents of a no-deal Brexit are betraying the referendum result:Hammond is absolutely right about what was promised in the referendum of course, but it no longer seems to matter. Senior members of the Tory Party have gone off on their own missions, with their own elevation as the only goal. For now the Conservatives are finished as a serious political party. If only there was a serious opposition party to take their place.