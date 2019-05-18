Saturday, May 18, 2019
The May-Corbyn axis designed to deliver Brexit
Jeremy Corbyn may well have pulled the plug on talks with the Tories over how to deliver Brexit, but just how far they had come in achieving that aim has been revealed by a leaked document highlighted by Evening Standard.
The Standard says that the two parties were discussing a plan to block a second referendum and stage “preferential votes” in the Commons designed to allow Britain to leave the EU on July 31:
The plan involves:
Labour MP Alex Sobel called on Mr Corbyn to disown the plan - and to back a referendum immediately.
“This is the battle plan for a desperate Prime Minister to freeze the people out over the biggest decision facing the country in two generations,” said the MP.
It is little wonder that Labour MPs are annoyed, as once more their leadership appear intent on foiling party policy in delivering a confirmatory public vote.
The appearance of this document just six days before European elections, and at a time when support for the party is already plummeting, cannot be helpful either.
It confirms once more that Labour cannot be trusted on Brexit, that whatever they say publicly, they are really working for us to leave the EU.
I hope that Remainers take note when they go to the polls.
The Standard says that the two parties were discussing a plan to block a second referendum and stage “preferential votes” in the Commons designed to allow Britain to leave the EU on July 31:
The plan involves:
- Free votes for MPs in which they would rank in order of preference five different forms of customs arrangements with the EU, ranging from a full permanent trade pact to a looser or temporary arrangement. The aim is to force the Commons, which has rejected every option shown so far, to a decision.
- A free vote on making any deal subject to a second referendum, which appears designed to block the campaign backed by 150 Labour MPs for a confirmatory ballot attached to any deal.
- Whipped votes on other areas where the two sides appear to have reached agreement, including to keep European worker rights and green standards.
Labour MP Alex Sobel called on Mr Corbyn to disown the plan - and to back a referendum immediately.
“This is the battle plan for a desperate Prime Minister to freeze the people out over the biggest decision facing the country in two generations,” said the MP.
It is little wonder that Labour MPs are annoyed, as once more their leadership appear intent on foiling party policy in delivering a confirmatory public vote.
The appearance of this document just six days before European elections, and at a time when support for the party is already plummeting, cannot be helpful either.
It confirms once more that Labour cannot be trusted on Brexit, that whatever they say publicly, they are really working for us to leave the EU.
I hope that Remainers take note when they go to the polls.
Comments: Post a Comment
<< Home
<< Home