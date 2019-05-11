Saturday, May 11, 2019
The inconsistency of the BBC
The BBC are their own worst enemy. They don't appear to understand the concept of balanced reporting, often allowing people to get away with challenging incontrovertible facts in the interests of airing an alternative opinion to their main guest.
They have consistently promoted Nigel Farage above any other politician, most recently allowing him to dominate a Question Time debate without the chair reining him in, and hosting him on that programme over 30 times.
And on Radio Four's Today programme, presenters consistently take a pro-Brexit line in their questioning, whilst on other radio stations some of the most outrageously inaccurate statements by Brexiteers are not challenged.
Now they have cancelled an edition of 'Have I Got News for You' because it featured Heidi Allen, the leader of Change UK, on the grounds that it is an election period. Not only is Heidi Allen not a candidate in the European elections, but she was assured before going on the programme that its timing would not be a problem.
The Guardian quotes the BBC as saying: “The BBC has specific editorial guidelines that apply during election periods. Because of this it would be inappropriate to feature political party leaders on entertainment programmes during this short election period, which does not allow for equal representation to be achieved."
And yet Nigel Farage on Question Time for the 34th time, on a panel that was not balanced or contained representatives of all the political parties, is apparently okay.
We can add inconsistency to the BBC's failures in living up to its charter.
Comments:
party leader, he was on the telly more than once..Is it possible their has been a coup at the beeb re those who 'pull the strings'of political debate humourous or otherwise are Brexiteers? Is it also possible that the interviewers are under contract to not rock the Brexit case by asking awkward questions? After all they have careers to look to. and the beeb hires a lot of free lancers.
