Friday, May 03, 2019
Plaid Cymru - not the remain party they claim to be?
I have speculated previously on this blog as to whether Plaid Cymru leader, Adam Price's advocacy of an independence referendum in the event of us leaving the EU without a confirmatory plebiscite means that he is actually more comfortable with Brexit than he lets on.
He was at it again only last week, telling the BBC that a Welsh independence referendum should happen if Brexit goes ahead without a second EU referendum.
What is certain is that Plaid Cymru want to stay in the single market, recognising that this is in Wales' best interests. I think we can also confirm that they believe that a no deal Brexit would be disastrous and that this should be avoided at all cost. Finally, I am sure that if we ever got an independent Wales then they would want us to apply to join the EU.
However, all of these positions fall far short of saying the UK should remain in the EU, or that they would campaign for such an outcome in a further referendum. Furthermore, Plaid Cymru's actual policy position as specified on their website is as obtuse as that of the UK Labour Party.
They state: 'Whether people voted to Remain or to Leave, they now expect politicians to get on with securing the best possible deal for them.' In fact that is pretty much the same position as Labour and the Tories.
So when you hear a Plaid Cymru politician claim that they are a remain party, then challenge them with this statement. When you see Plaid Cymru social media claiming they are the only remain party in Wales, you will be able to demonstrate that not only is that untrue, but that their actual policy is more ambivalent than they let on.
If you want to remain in the EU then the only choice available on 23 May is to vote for the Liberal Democrats.
