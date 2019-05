It has been some time since I have heard George Orwell's 1984 cited, and even longer since I have used the author's name used in the context of the language he invented for the book of doublespeak. It is noteworthy therefore to see a report this morning in which a former high court judge reference the novel when commenting on universal credit.As the Guardian reports , Sir Stephen Sedley has described universal credit as “Orwellian” because of its tendency to create and exacerbate misery for claimants even while it professes to be rescuing them from hardship.His comments about the troubled digital benefits system accompanied a report that revealed hundreds of claimants risked falling into debt because the system had miscalculated their monthly benefit payments:The fact that spotting errors is difficult for claimants just exacerbates the weaknesses of this new system. It does not help either that universal credit helpline staff are often unable to help because they do not have access to the calculations, which had been made automatically by the digital system.Clearly there is a need for payments to be made more transparent and easier to understand as well as to change the other issues associated with universal credit such as the waiting period before any money is paid over.