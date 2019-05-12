Sunday, May 12, 2019
Labour nails its colours to the Brexit mast
As if we were not already clear enough about the Labour Party's commitment to help Theresa May and the Tories deliver Brexit, the Independent reports on remarks by shadow cabinet minister and Cornyn ally, Richard Burgon, that Labour "doesn't exist to stop Brexit".
Burgon made the remarks after the Labour leader launched the party's manifesto for the European elections in two weeks' time and come after Jeremy Corbyn insisted Labour is neither a Remain or Leave party. The Labour leader also reiterated his party's policy of supporting the "option" of a second referendum, if the party is unable to obtain a "sensible" Brexit deal, or a general election:
While admitting it was a "difficult road" Labour had chose, Mr Burgon, the shadow justice secretary, defended the stance as "the right thing to do".
Asked whether Labour is the party to stop Brexit on BBC2's Newsnight, he replied: "The Labour Party doesn't exist to stop Brexit."
"Other parties have been formed that think that is their only purpose politically," he added in reference to the breakaway group of Labour and Conservative MPs, who formed Change UK.
Mr Burgon added: "The Labour Party exists to bring people together - we know the real divide in this country isn't between whether people voted Leave or whether they voted Remain."
He insisted the "real divide" across the UK was between the 99 per cent and the one per cent of people who were "getting a rotten deal under this rotten system" either inside, or outside the EU.
"I think that Labour is well-placed to showcase our values to the country in these elections which nobody really expected having to take place," he said.
As much as I would like Labour to come out against Brexit, this confirmation that the party continues to sit on the fence is very welcome. It means that at the European elections on 23 May, people have a clear choice between Nigel Farage's Brexit Party and the sole UK-wide Remain party, the Liberal Democrats. For all intents and purpose the others are irrelevant in these elections.
Burgon made the remarks after the Labour leader launched the party's manifesto for the European elections in two weeks' time and come after Jeremy Corbyn insisted Labour is neither a Remain or Leave party. The Labour leader also reiterated his party's policy of supporting the "option" of a second referendum, if the party is unable to obtain a "sensible" Brexit deal, or a general election:
While admitting it was a "difficult road" Labour had chose, Mr Burgon, the shadow justice secretary, defended the stance as "the right thing to do".
Asked whether Labour is the party to stop Brexit on BBC2's Newsnight, he replied: "The Labour Party doesn't exist to stop Brexit."
"Other parties have been formed that think that is their only purpose politically," he added in reference to the breakaway group of Labour and Conservative MPs, who formed Change UK.
Mr Burgon added: "The Labour Party exists to bring people together - we know the real divide in this country isn't between whether people voted Leave or whether they voted Remain."
He insisted the "real divide" across the UK was between the 99 per cent and the one per cent of people who were "getting a rotten deal under this rotten system" either inside, or outside the EU.
"I think that Labour is well-placed to showcase our values to the country in these elections which nobody really expected having to take place," he said.
As much as I would like Labour to come out against Brexit, this confirmation that the party continues to sit on the fence is very welcome. It means that at the European elections on 23 May, people have a clear choice between Nigel Farage's Brexit Party and the sole UK-wide Remain party, the Liberal Democrats. For all intents and purpose the others are irrelevant in these elections.
Comments:
<< Home
Vote Farage's Brexit Party you get an alt-right party (have been trawling the twittersphere for published FACTUAL info). Lab,Con, Ukip also anti EU. CHUK, Greens not strong enough thanks to not having an alliance. Result if you wish to remain in the EU AND reform it VOTE LIB DEM Tell you friends ,>Get on Twitter, Facebook ,etc spread the message.
On that basis why would you believe anybody? After all it was Labour who first broke a manifesto promise by introducing fees in the first place and then another manifesto promise by tripling them. Labour also privatised the only NHS hospital to have been put into the public sector, massively increased the privatisation of public services through public private partnerships and PFI, nearly bankrupted the economy and took us into an illegal war.Post a Comment
<< Home