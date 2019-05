As if we were not already clear enough about the Labour Party's commitment to help Theresa May and the Tories deliver Brexit, the Independent reports on remarks by shadow cabinet minister and Cornyn ally, Richard Burgon, that Labour "doesn't exist to stop Brexit".Burgon made the remarks after the Labour leader launched the party's manifesto for the European elections in two weeks' time and come after Jeremy Corbyn insisted Labour is neither a Remain or Leave party. The Labour leader also reiterated his party's policy of supporting the "option" of a second referendum, if the party is unable to obtain a "sensible" Brexit deal, or a general election:As much as I would like Labour to come out against Brexit, this confirmation that the party continues to sit on the fence is very welcome. It means that at the European elections on 23 May, people have a clear choice between Nigel Farage's Brexit Party and the sole UK-wide Remain party, the Liberal Democrats. For all intents and purpose the others are irrelevant in these elections.