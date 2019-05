The current chaos that is the UK Government could deteriorate further if a Brexit deal is ever agreed, according to the former national security adviser and head of Britain’s diplomatic service, Peter Ricketts.According to the Guardian , Mr Ricketts believes that next stage of the Brexit negotiations are going to make the current mess look like a simple affair and will tie up the civil service for years:It is bad enough at the moment with the whole government paralysed, important issues overlooked and key decisions postponed, if we have to put up this chaos for years to come then it could wreck the country. This needs to end now.