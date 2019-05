On the eve of the European elections here in the UK, the European parliament has announced that it is to investigate Nigel Farage for failing to declare lavish expenses funded by Arron Banks:The Guardian says that the European parliament president, Antonio Tajani, has referred Farage issue to an advisory committee, a committee consisting of five MEPs who act as watchdogs over the parliament’s code of conduct. The rules stipulate that all members must declare expensive gifts and report whether third parties fund attendances at events.The advisory committee will not meet until 4 June at the earliest, after this week’s European elections. It will appoint one of its members to lead the examination and write a report with a recommendation for a possible sanction. Any punishment, which could range from a reprimand to withholding expenses, will be decided by the European parliament’s president.The paper reminds us that the Brexit party leader, an MEP for 20 years, was last year docked half his MEP pay after parliament administrators concluded he had misspent EU funds intended to staff his office. A political group dominated by UKIP – Farage’s former party – was asked to repay €173,000, after an official report said EU funds had been misspent on national campaigns.Isn't it now time that the Electoral Commission found it cojones and carried out an investigation into the funding of the Brexit Party itself?