The Brexit Party may be fighting the European elections without a manifesto but that didn't stop Nigel Farage setting out some of the policies he supports on the BBC yesterday.As the Guardian points out , Farage has complete policy control over his party, which has paid “supporters” rather than members, describing it in a newspaper interview on Sunday as “a company, not a political party”. His agenda is also that of the Brexit Party. and it may shock many.Far from pouring an extra £350m a week into the NHS, Farage has said private health companies should “relieve the burden” on the NHS; whilst other worry about the environment, he say tat the UK ought to limit efforts to curb global warming; and he continues to defend the racist anti-immigrant posters he launched during the referendum campaign:This is the reality of the party currently leading the polls for the European elections. No wonder he is not publishing a manifesto.