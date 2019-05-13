Monday, May 13, 2019
Farage calls for private health firms to take over NHS services
The Brexit Party may be fighting the European elections without a manifesto but that didn't stop Nigel Farage setting out some of the policies he supports on the BBC yesterday.
As the Guardian points out, Farage has complete policy control over his party, which has paid “supporters” rather than members, describing it in a newspaper interview on Sunday as “a company, not a political party”. His agenda is also that of the Brexit Party. and it may shock many.
Far from pouring an extra £350m a week into the NHS, Farage has said private health companies should “relieve the burden” on the NHS; whilst other worry about the environment, he say tat the UK ought to limit efforts to curb global warming; and he continues to defend the racist anti-immigrant posters he launched during the referendum campaign:
This is the reality of the party currently leading the polls for the European elections. No wonder he is not publishing a manifesto.
