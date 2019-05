This headline could prove to be a fitting epitaph for UKIP as polls indicate they will lose most of their seats in the European Parliament and be supplanted by the Brexit Party.Nevertheless it illustrates quite neatly how those most vehemently opposed to the European Parliament are prepared to exploit it to finance their political activities.If it hadn't been going on so long and if the label was not so familiar by now, we might want to accuse them of hypocrisy. Unfortunately, the perpetrators have too thick a hide for such accusations to have any traction.As the Guardian reports , the European parliament has recovered more than £200,000 from UKIP MEPs accused of misusing public funds through payments to party workers. But with three weeks to go until European elections, time is running out to recoup money from others alleged to have broken EU rules.They add that the parliament has suspended the pay of two staff attached to UKIP’s former leader Paul Nuttall and his fellow North West England MEP Louise Bours. Neither MEP is standing for re-election on 23 May, which could make it harder for officials to recover money:All of this is worth bearing in mind when voting on 23rd May. Questions should be asked of anti-EU candidates as to their attitude to receiving money from a body they want to abolish.