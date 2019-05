As if it were not bad enough that we are leaving the EU and all the advantages that brings us through trade, employment and funding, it seems that the Home Office is behaving as if we have already left, failing to draw down money intended to help in the fight against poverty.The Guardian reports that a catalogue of errors by the Home Office has led to a loss of access to £600,000 of EU funds earmarked for the most deprived people in Britain and has put a further £2.9m at risk.The paper says that the government had tried to claim the money for Theresa May’s flagship policy of helping the victims of modern slavery, but Sajid Javid’s department missed the deadline to recoup the ringfenced cash:They add that a commission report on use of the fund said 16 million people had benefited from it in 2016 alone, with most (96%) receiving food support, bringing the total beneficiaries between 2014 and 2016 to about 38 million. None of those beneficiaries were in the UK.