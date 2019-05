As voters in England go to the polls, Labour supporters must be wondering what exactly they have to do to rid themselves of the anti-Semitism controversy that has engulfed their party. Many of them will be asking why it is that the Labour leadership keep shooting themselves in the foot on this issue.The Guardian reports that jewish leaders have written to Jeremy Corbyn to express “grave concern” and demand an explanation after it emerged he wrote a glowing foreword for a century-old political tract that includes anti-Semitic tropes:It is little wonder that Labour cannot shake off the charges of anti-Semitism when their leader is so equivocal on the matter and even endorses a book that promotes these ideas.