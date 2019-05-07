Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Back room Brexit stitch-up faces Tory (and Labour?) revolt
As speculation grows about talks between Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn to secure a Brexit deal that can get through the UK Parliament, it is becoming increasingly clear that both leaders face significant opposition within their own parliamentary parties to such an attempt.
The Independent reports on warnings that more than 100 Tory MPs could block a compromise agreement with Labour:
Nigel Evans, executive secretary of the influential committee, said: “If there is a compromise that turns out to be a kind of ‘Brexit in name only’ involving anything close to a customs union, there would be more than 100 Tory MPs who would never support it.”
A string of Commons defeats on Brexit proved the prime minister “did not have room to move here”, he told the BBC.
Tory MP Lee Rowley tweeted: “My message to Theresa May (checked with thousands of residents on the doorsteps in the only place where we gained a council directly from Lab on Thurs): stop this madness.
“People didn’t vote for you to do a deal with a Marxist. Fix the backstop and stop wasting time.”
The prime minister also faced a backlash from Labour when details appeared in the newspapers from the talks, with shadow chancellor John McDonnell claiming she had “blown the confidentiality” of the discussions.
He said he no longer trusts Ms May, following reports she was prepared to give ground in three areas: customs, goods alignment and workers’ rights.
Meanwhile, Labour sources said they believe two thirds of Labour MPs, including several frontbenchers, would refuse to support a deal unless there was another vote attached. MPs close to the People’s Vote campaign believe 150 to 180 out of 246 Labour MPs could block a deal. At the same time there is clearly no majority in the House of Commons for a confirmatory recommendation.
There is a term in chess known as Zugzwang, where one player is put at a disadvantage because they must make a move when they would prefer to pass and not move at all. Unfortunately, that appears to be the situation we now find ourselves in. Roll on the European elections.
