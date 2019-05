As speculation grows about talks between Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn to secure a Brexit deal that can get through the UK Parliament, it is becoming increasingly clear that both leaders face significant opposition within their own parliamentary parties to such an attempt.The Independent reports on warnings that more than 100 Tory MPs could block a compromise agreement with Labour:Meanwhile, Labour sources said they believe two thirds of Labour MPs, including several frontbenchers, would refuse to support a deal unless there was another vote attached. MPs close to the People’s Vote campaign believe 150 to 180 out of 246 Labour MPs could block a deal. At the same time there is clearly no majority in the House of Commons for a confirmatory recommendation.There is a term in chess known as Zugzwang, where one player is put at a disadvantage because they must make a move when they would prefer to pass and not move at all. Unfortunately, that appears to be the situation we now find ourselves in. Roll on the European elections.