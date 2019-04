This is a difficult one. Whereas I fully understand that the police and prosecutors are keen to avoid trials collapsing due to the last minute revelation of mobile phone data, the impact on victims of having to suffer this additional intrusion could potentially prevent them coming forward in the first place.The Independent reports that in future rape and domestic violence victims will be forced to give police access to their phones and social media accounts or face their cases being dropped. They say that new forms being handed out across England and Wales warn that if a complainant refuses to surrender their digital devices, or tries to prevent any personal information being shared, “it may not be possible for the investigation or prosecution to continue”.They add that figures released last week show that only 1.7 per cent of reported rapes were prosecuted in 2018, and 40 per cent of cases were closed with the marker “evidential difficulties – victim does not support action”:If this change goes ahead then there also needs to be additional support made available to victims, including individual advocates being provided as a matter of course to offer advice and assistance throughout the process.The official line may well be that this data will not be requested as a matter of course, but it seems to me that it will become a fairly standard request in no time at all.Anything that prevents a victim bringing a perpetrator to justice cannot be a good thing, so the crown prosecution service and the police must get this right from the very beginning, or else see a further fall in the number of cases being brought to trial.