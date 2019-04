The BBC reports that UKIP's assembly leader is facing exclusion from the Senedd for a week after he superimposed a female Labour AM's head on to a woman in a low cut top.The ban is being recommended to the Assembly's Plenary session on Wednesday after South Wales Central AM Gareth Bennett used photoshop to mock Labour's Joyce Watson in the YouTube clip. The assembly's standards committee said Mr Bennett's video fell below the standards expected of AMs. He will not receive pay during the exclusion:Mr Bennett will be the second UKIP AM to be excluded, after now-former party AM Michelle Brown was sanctioned last year. Mr. Bennett has not apologised for the video and possibly exacerbated the situation in the way he treated the investigation.The BBC journalist, David Deans has tweeted extracts from the acting Standards Commissioner's report underlining how Mr. Bennett failed to take the investigation seriously, and led to him being threatened with criminal sanctions if he failed to cooperate.It is little wonder that AMs on the Standards Committee seem determined to impose such a harsh punishment on the Welsh UKIP leader.