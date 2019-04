At some point we will have to collectively decide that the views of UKIP candidates are so ludicrous, and their party's chances of winning anything so remote, that we can happily ignore what they have to say and get on with our lives.Unfortunately, that time has not yet come, not least as UKIP still possess a number of elected officials in the European Parliament and the Welsh Assembly, are rapidly turning into a vehicle for the far right and other extremists, and, despite denials on all sides, form a continuum with other right wing, anti-European Parties such as Nigel Farage's Brexit Party, who are attracting significant support in the polls.So, it is without apology, that I once again point to the unreconstructed and dangerous remarks of UKIP European candidate, Carl Benjamin, who, according to the Guardian , who has argued that feminism was responsible for a rise in the number of men carrying out mass murders, because the killers felt disenfranchised and “out of options”:That any approved candidate of any political party in the UK feels that he can justify such remarks, when one in five women experience sexual violence is appalling. If UKIP does not disavow this candidate and remove him from their lists, then their already tenuous credibility as a political party will be even further diminished.