Tuesday, April 23, 2019
UKIP blame game takes aim at feminists
At some point we will have to collectively decide that the views of UKIP candidates are so ludicrous, and their party's chances of winning anything so remote, that we can happily ignore what they have to say and get on with our lives.
Unfortunately, that time has not yet come, not least as UKIP still possess a number of elected officials in the European Parliament and the Welsh Assembly, are rapidly turning into a vehicle for the far right and other extremists, and, despite denials on all sides, form a continuum with other right wing, anti-European Parties such as Nigel Farage's Brexit Party, who are attracting significant support in the polls.
So, it is without apology, that I once again point to the unreconstructed and dangerous remarks of UKIP European candidate, Carl Benjamin, who, according to the Guardian, who has argued that feminism was responsible for a rise in the number of men carrying out mass murders, because the killers felt disenfranchised and “out of options”:
Benjamin, a social media activist who previously tweeted “I wouldn’t even rape you” to the Labour MP Jess Phillips, argued in a now-deleted YouTube video that feminism had caused male mental health to deteriorate, prompting more mass killings.
“This is what feminism has wrought – a generation of men who do not know what to do, who are being demonised for what they are,” said Benjamin, who uses the name Sargon of Akkad on social media.
“Before your stupid social justice feminist bullshit, it didn’t happen on this scale. It’s crazy – this is a disease of the modern age,” Benjamin said in the 2014 video, recorded after the murder of six people in California that year by a 22-year-old man who said the killings were a response to women rejecting him sexually.
“You are responsible for perpetuating it, by disenfranchising these poor fucking guys who don’t have any options left,” Benjamin said.
That any approved candidate of any political party in the UK feels that he can justify such remarks, when one in five women experience sexual violence is appalling. If UKIP does not disavow this candidate and remove him from their lists, then their already tenuous credibility as a political party will be even further diminished.
Unfortunately, that time has not yet come, not least as UKIP still possess a number of elected officials in the European Parliament and the Welsh Assembly, are rapidly turning into a vehicle for the far right and other extremists, and, despite denials on all sides, form a continuum with other right wing, anti-European Parties such as Nigel Farage's Brexit Party, who are attracting significant support in the polls.
So, it is without apology, that I once again point to the unreconstructed and dangerous remarks of UKIP European candidate, Carl Benjamin, who, according to the Guardian, who has argued that feminism was responsible for a rise in the number of men carrying out mass murders, because the killers felt disenfranchised and “out of options”:
Benjamin, a social media activist who previously tweeted “I wouldn’t even rape you” to the Labour MP Jess Phillips, argued in a now-deleted YouTube video that feminism had caused male mental health to deteriorate, prompting more mass killings.
“This is what feminism has wrought – a generation of men who do not know what to do, who are being demonised for what they are,” said Benjamin, who uses the name Sargon of Akkad on social media.
“Before your stupid social justice feminist bullshit, it didn’t happen on this scale. It’s crazy – this is a disease of the modern age,” Benjamin said in the 2014 video, recorded after the murder of six people in California that year by a 22-year-old man who said the killings were a response to women rejecting him sexually.
“You are responsible for perpetuating it, by disenfranchising these poor fucking guys who don’t have any options left,” Benjamin said.
That any approved candidate of any political party in the UK feels that he can justify such remarks, when one in five women experience sexual violence is appalling. If UKIP does not disavow this candidate and remove him from their lists, then their already tenuous credibility as a political party will be even further diminished.
Comments:
<< Home
UKIP is today'. BNP. They are on the way out. The new kid on the bloc is Farage's platform. Is this going to be his new money making scam for his ego or one trick party for getting out of his pet hate, the EU, or a serious right wing party ready to stir it?Post a Comment
<< Home