Just how deeply ingrained Islamphobia is in the Tories is revealed today by a story in the Guardian , alleging that the party have been dragged into fresh controversy after it emerged self-professed party members have been discussing how they could prevent Sajid Javid becoming prime minister.They say that Tory supporters who claim to be members of the party have attacked the home secretary online for his Muslim background and pledged to back another candidate to prevent any potential leadership bid he might make:These latest revelations come amid increasing warnings that the Conservative party is in the grips of a crisis over Islamophobia, with the former party chairwoman Sayeeda Warsi accusing Theresa May of “burying her head in the sand” over the issue.This problem is as toxic for the Tory Party as anti-Semitism is for Labour. Both parties need to get a grip.