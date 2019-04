With the local council elections less than a week away, the last thing that any party needs is to have to suspend candidates for misbehaving on social media. However, inevitably given the recent history of right wing infiltration into the party, that is what the conservatives have had to do.The Guardian reports that two Conservative local election candidates and a woman honoured with an MBE are among 40 new self-professed Tory members who have shared or endorsed racist and inflammatory Facebook posts including Islamophobic material:Once more the charge that the Tories have failed to purge Islamphobia from their ranks, is levelled attheir leadership. As with Labour and anti-Semitism, this is a problem they cannot seem to get to grips with.