The Guardian tells us that there has been another cabinet reshuffle – a promotion born of strong performance and quiet diligence. Evie the cat has moved up in the Cabinet Office to be the new face of the Equalities Unit. They say she has broken through the glass cat-flap, and stolen some of the limelight from her male colleague Larry – who, despite multiple reports of his aggressive nature, will not give up his prime position at No 10.They are right when they say that these sort of feline distractions are absolutely necessary when faced with the incompetence and chaos of Parliament and government ministers. In fact, even the allegedly lazy Larry is most probably performing better than his ministerial colleagues:Of course, in the modern world cats such as Larry, Gladstone and Palmerstone have amassed their own following through Twitter, and other social media. It is no exaggeration to say that in many cases these feline workers are more famous than the politicians who serve them, sorry...work with them.