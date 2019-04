Theresa May's obsession with immigration has long been a problem for both the UK economy, higher education and arguably the Remain campaign during the 2016 referendum.However, as Vince Cable points out in this Independent article , not only is this obsession wrong-headed and against the country's best interests, but also contrary to evidence, which she allegedly shelved.Vince has claimed that May suppressed up to nine studies that found immigration does not hit the wages or jobs of UK workers:But, as the paper says, when May told the Conservative party conference: “I know a lot of people don't like to admit this. For someone who finds themselves out of work or on lower wages because of low-skilled immigration, life simply doesn't seem fair,” she was speaking contrary to all the evidence:Perhaps May will now release all these studies so we can know the real facts. “The exodus of trades people, NHS staff and tech industry workers shows the potential damage of an extreme Brexit.”