Sunday, April 07, 2019
Labour's shocking failure to act on anti-Semitism
Labour's toxic disciplinary problem hit a new low this morning with revelations in the Sunday Times that they have failed to take action against hundreds of members accused of anti-Semitism under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership.
The paper says that a hard drive of emails and a confidential database last updated on March 8 reveal how the party’s system for dealing with such complaints is bedevilled by delays, inaction and interference from the leader’s office. These documents reveal members investigated for posting such online comments as “Heil Hitler”, “F*** the Jews” and “Jews are the problem” have not been expelled, even though the party received the complaints a year ago.
Examples given by the Sunday Times include a sitting councillor in Lancashire, who was let back into the party after fuming about “Jewish” media attacks and the Rothschild family. She told party investigators she meant “Jewish” as a “blanket term of description without any racist connotations”. While in Manchester, a trade union official was readmitted despite sharing material saying “Jewish Israelis” were behind 9/11:
Corbyn’s office has been involved in approving, delaying or blocking at least 101 complaints.
The party claims the disciplinary process has been free from political interference since March last year. A month later, however, in an email seen by The Sunday Times, Corbyn’s chief of staff, Karie Murphy, said that “going forward” his office needed an “overview” of politically sensitive cases.
Leaked emails also reveal:
• Thomas Gardiner, a Corbyn ally and the powerful chief of Labour’s governance and legal unit, last month frustrated efforts by a member of his staff to fast-track the investigation of a member who condemned two Jewish MPs for being “shit-stirring c** buckets” in the pay of Israel”
• In one case, an MP reported a member for saying the Board of Deputies, Britain’s representative Jewish body, were “c****” and that saying so was “not anti-semitic, it’s anti-c***. See Israel.” The member was let off with a warning.
• A Labour official said a council candidate who accused Jewish MPs of being “Zionist infiltrators” met the threshold for suspension. She then ruled that because he “is a candidate” he should not be suspended; he faced no action.
Labour's Deputy Leader, Tom Watson, is quoted as saying the Labour Party needs to get to grips with this problem, but there is little sign of them doing so, especially when the Leader's office is failing to offer leadership and continues to interfere in the disciplinary process.
It is good to point these problems out. However remember The Tories are just as bad with Islamophobia . Both parties suspend and then let back the miscreants to, probably,. just move their beliefs below the surface .These people do not seem to be 'deselected'Post a Comment
