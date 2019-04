Labour's toxic disciplinary problem hit a new low this morning with revelations in the Sunday Times that they have failed to take action against hundreds of members accused of anti-Semitism under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership.The paper says that a hard drive of emails and a confidential database last updated on March 8 reveal how the party’s system for dealing with such complaints is bedevilled by delays, inaction and interference from the leader’s office. These documents reveal members investigated for posting such online comments as “Heil Hitler”, “F*** the Jews” and “Jews are the problem” have not been expelled, even though the party received the complaints a year ago.Examples given by the Sunday Times include a sitting councillor in Lancashire, who was let back into the party after fuming about “Jewish” media attacks and the Rothschild family. She told party investigators she meant “Jewish” as a “blanket term of description without any racist connotations”. While in Manchester, a trade union official was readmitted despite sharing material saying “Jewish Israelis” were behind 9/11:Labour's Deputy Leader, Tom Watson, is quoted as saying the Labour Party needs to get to grips with this problem, but there is little sign of them doing so, especially when the Leader's office is failing to offer leadership and continues to interfere in the disciplinary process.