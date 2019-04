I note from the Independent that Labour has arranged for MPs to vote this week on whether to declare an environmental and climate emergency following mass protests over political inaction in addressing the crisis.At the same time, the Labour administration in Cardiff Bay are on the verge of approving a billion pound plus by-pass for the M4 that will infringe on five SSSIs, add millions of tonnes of carbon emissions to our atmosphere and encourage more polluting traffic onto the road.This is despite the ground-breaking Wellbeing of Future Generations Act 2015 , which charges public bodies to act in a manner which seeks to ensure that the needs of the present are met without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.Judge them by their actions, not their words.