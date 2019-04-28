Sunday, April 28, 2019
Labour's climate change dilemma
I note from the Independent that Labour has arranged for MPs to vote this week on whether to declare an environmental and climate emergency following mass protests over political inaction in addressing the crisis.
At the same time, the Labour administration in Cardiff Bay are on the verge of approving a billion pound plus by-pass for the M4 that will infringe on five SSSIs, add millions of tonnes of carbon emissions to our atmosphere and encourage more polluting traffic onto the road.
This is despite the ground-breaking Wellbeing of Future Generations Act 2015, which charges public bodies to act in a manner which seeks to ensure that the needs of the present are met without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.
Judge them by their actions, not their words.
At the same time, the Labour administration in Cardiff Bay are on the verge of approving a billion pound plus by-pass for the M4 that will infringe on five SSSIs, add millions of tonnes of carbon emissions to our atmosphere and encourage more polluting traffic onto the road.
This is despite the ground-breaking Wellbeing of Future Generations Act 2015, which charges public bodies to act in a manner which seeks to ensure that the needs of the present are met without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.
Judge them by their actions, not their words.
Comments:
<< Home
It's a laugh. Labour Council in Cumbria talking about a new coal mine to be developed and on Marr talking about technology for carbon capture to make the mine more valid. What was glossed over was the fact that. this Carbon capture is in its infancy and has a long way to go to full development. Even talking about fossil fuels is a farce when we can develop wind sun and waves with battery storage rapidly developing.Post a Comment
Fracking. One person with a laptop (ex Labour MP) now resigning . We are not America with wide open spaces that can absorb earthquakes. We are not large to get a vast amount of oil from the land. If they wish for a climate emergency they should get us free of fossil fuels and not talk the talk and get the fossil fuel lobby out of the way.
Fracking. One person with a laptop (ex Labour MP) now resigning . We are not America with wide open spaces that can absorb earthquakes. We are not large to get a vast amount of oil from the land. If they wish for a climate emergency they should get us free of fossil fuels and not talk the talk and get the fossil fuel lobby out of the way.
<< Home