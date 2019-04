The Guardian reports that the information commissioner’s office will use its legal powers to obtain information from Facebook about a secretive network of pro-Brexit advertising campaigns on the social network. The intervention follows revelations about the involvement of Sir Lynton Crosby’s company in campaigns pushing for a hard no-deal Brexit.They say that the ICO will look at how any data, potentially including email addresses collected in the process of encouraging people to email their MP, is being handled. The Guardian revealed on Wednesday how a series of apparently grassroots advertising campaigns for a no-deal Brexit are secretly overseen by employees of the Tory election guru’s lobbying company:An ICO Spokesperson is quoted as saying:The paper adds that Facebook is also considering whether the activities of Crosby’s employees meet the definition of “coordinated inauthentic behaviour”, a term that has been used by the social networking company to justify the removal of Russian and Iranian disinformation campaigns from their site.