For those of us still trying to work out what Change UK stands for, yesterday's headlines , reporting on their leader's pronouncement as to what format a people's vote will take, just added to the confusion.Change UK may have no policy, no discernible ideology and no strategic and tactical sense, but surely we all knew that the ragtag group of MPs who form the core of this new alliance had come together because they rejected their previous party's stance on Brexit, and in particular the way we are drifting towards a no deal scenario.And yet now we get their interim leader arguing that no deal should be on the ballot paper alongside the deal May has negotiated, and the third option of remaining in the EU.Personally, I think this is dangerous nonsense. If the one thing MPs can agree on is that a no deal Brexit would be a disaster for the country then why offer it as a choice? And how exactly does the mathematics of a three option referendum work out anyway?The odds are that no one choice will secure 50%, and then we will be back in the same sinking boat. Even with preferential voting, there will be scope for confusion and challenge if we have to transfer second preferences to secure a result.Heidi Allen's reasoning on this is as confused and as vacuous as the political vessel she and her colleagues have created. She is offering a hostage to fortune to the Brexiteers and undermining the whole people's vote message.