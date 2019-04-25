Thursday, April 25, 2019
Change UK not so different after all
Having launched their new party with a huge fanfare, the Independent Group, or Change UK as they prefer to be called, have come back to earth with a bump.
As the Guardian reports, within 24 hours of announcing their candidates for the European Parliament, the new party has started to lose them.
The paper says that Joseph Russo, who had been due to top the party’s list in Scotland, will no longer stand after posts emerged including one that said “black women scare me”.
The tweet, from 2012, went on to say: “I put this down to being chased through Amsterdam by a crazy black whore.”
Russo is the second Change UK candidate to fall as a result of a gaffe on social media. Within hours of the names being announced, another hopeful, Ali Sadjady, stood down following the emergence of an “inappropriate tweet” posted in 2017.
He had reportedly expressed support for Brexit because, Sadjady said, “70% of the pickpockets caught on the [London Underground] are Romanian”.
Meanwhile, a third ChUK candidate has also been caught out on social media and has had to backtrack on previous illiberal views:
Change UK turn out to be not all that different after all.
