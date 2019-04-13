Saturday, April 13, 2019
Boris caught out again
The best thing about this piece in the Independent, is not that reported finding of the press regulator that Boris Johnson inaccurately claimed that a no-deal Brexit was the most popular scenario among voters, though that helps, but the response of the Telegraph.
The Independent Press Standards Organisation (Ipso) ruled that the former foreign secretary breached accuracy rules in his Telegraph column when he said polls showed no deal was more popular “by some margin” than remaining in the EU or Theresa May’s Brexit deal.
A reader complained to Ipso over the weekly column, saying Mr Johnson, who is tipped as a future Tory leader, had failed to cite any evidence for his claim.
The Telegraph's argument that Boris' article was:
“clearly comically polemical, and could not be reasonably read as a serious, empirical, in-depth analysis of hard factual matters”.
is the best description of the leave campaign I have seen for some time.
