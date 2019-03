The Guardian reports that Nigel Farage's latest berth, a pro-Brexit party. allegedly set up because of the rightward drift of UKIP, has run into similar problems of its own.The paper says that Catherine Blaiklock, the leader of the Brexit party, resigned on Wednesday after she was asked about repeatedly retweeting posts from far-right figures as well as sending her own messages. They add that among the messages she shared was one by Mark Collett, a former British National party (BNP) activist, referring to “white genocide”:As the paper says this news will call Farage’s judgement into question after he left UKIP because of its “fixation” on Muslims and its alliance with far-right activist Tommy Robinson:As gratifying as it is that Blaiklock has fallen on her sword, the investigation by Hope Not Hate, which exposed these tweets, has highlighted another worrying trend, namely the way supposedly legitimate parties are being infiltrated by the right wing. This sort of activity is worrying and needs to be exposed.