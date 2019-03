In my day, anybody who aspired to leadership would need to demonstrate some gravitas, an understanding of the issues, an ability to put the best interests of the nation first, and a modicum of dignity under pressure.And whilst a certain ruthlessness has always been a requirement, for appearances sake at least, a candidate would at least attempt to show some grace towards their opponents and the person they seek to replace, so as not to alienate their electorate.I am not sure at what point, this job description was rewritten to turn every leadership contest into the political equivalent of a pack of wolves devouring a live sheep, but the Tory Party is at that point, and matters are starting to degenerate into the sort of bloody free-for-all that makes the Game of Thrones' Battle of the Bastards look like a Victorian tea party.The fact is that, as the UK teeters on the edge of disaster, with a no-deal Brexit looking more and more inevitable everyday, with Theresa May standing helpless on the side lines, some of the most senior members of her party, almost all of whom are responsible for getting us into this mess in the first place, and whose subsequent ineffectiveness as Ministers compounded the problem, appear to have abandoned all pretence at acting in the national interest and are manoeuvring to succeed her instead.This self-interested treachery is evident in the latest incarnation of the register of interests. As the Guardian reports , Boris Johnson has received another £15,000 from the pro-Brexit digger maker JCB. This is one in a mass of donations to potential Conservative leadership contenders with the expectation that Theresa May’s time in office is coming to an end:This is not all:While the UK teeters on the brink, while voters face bigger bills, job losses, and a near bankrupt country hawking a begging bowl around the world's super-powers in the hope of some sort of trade deal, some of our leading politicians are more focussed on succeeding Theresa May rather than getting us out of this mess.