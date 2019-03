One of the side effects of austerity is that it does concentrate the mind as to alternative sources of income. Thus, since the 2010, there has been a lot of noise about the extra revenue that could be raised from clamping down on tax avoidance, non-Doms and multi-national companies who base their business in low tax countries.The reason why so little has been done to pursue this agenda since that election is open to speculation. It may be that it is just too difficult, it may need international agreements to be negotiated and agreed or it could just be that successive chancellors do not want to upset key players in the country's economy.This article in today's Times suggests yet another reason, that the ruling Tory Party do not want to upset some of their biggest donors.The paper says that more than £1 million was raised by the Tories from Britons based in tax havens and their UK companies before the 2017 general election. They add that this money was accepted even though a law was passed in 2009 that was meant to clamp down on donations from offshore.The bill banned large personal donations from anyone not resident or domiciled in the UK for tax purposes but coincidentally, successive governments have failed to enact it with a commencement order.Section 10 of the Political Parties and Elections Act 2009 would have banned donations of more than £7,500 from anyone not resident in the UK for tax purposes, as well as those not domiciled in the UK. “Non-dom” is a separate status that applies to people who live in Britain but view another country as their permanent home. A person’s domicile is usually determined by their father’s domicile but can be changed.:In addition to the failure to commence the clause forbidding overseas donations, ministers were criticised on Monday for pulling a bill that would have compelled Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man to publish registers of beneficial ownership.All of these donations are legal and properly declared but the intention of the 2009 law was that they should be stamped out. Why has the government not enacted that law? We can only speculate.