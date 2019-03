The Conservative Party would like us to believe that, in stark contrast with Labour and anti-Semitism, they are dealing with their Islamophobia problem, however the reality is very different.The Guardian reports that more than a dozen Conservative councillors who were suspended over posting Islamophobic or racist content online – with some describing Saudis as “sand peasants” and sharing material comparing Asian people to dogs – have had their membership quietly reinstated:It seems that the Tories talk a good game when it comes to their disciplinary procedures, but the reality is very different. Just as Labour continues to have a problem with anti-Semitism, the Tories continue to shelter people who have demonstrated that they hold racist and anti-Islamist views.