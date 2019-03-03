Sunday, March 03, 2019
Tone-deaf MPs avoid climate change debate
After spending months debating and agonising over Brexit, you would think that MPs might want a bit of relief and a change of subject.
A number took the opportunity of course to condemn the schoolchildren's strike over climate change, failing to notice that the implications of this global phenomenon, even in the short term, could well nullify all their rhetoric about borders, trade and international relationships.
However, when it was the turn of the 'grown-ups' to take the stage and talk about the future of our planet, very few actually showed up. Perhaps we could do a swop and put the schoolchildren in Parliament, whilst sending MPs back to the classroom.
The Independent reports that only a handful of Conservative MPs attended the first climate change debate in two years in the Commons, in the week that saw the UK experience its two hottest ever winter days.
They add that as the debate on the UK's progress towards a zero carbon emissions future began on Thursday afternoon, a number of MPs from both sides of the aisle were seen leaving the chamber:
Layla Moran, a Liberal Democrat MP who secured the debate, said she did so after being inspired by the thousands of schoolchildren who went on strike last month over the world's failure to adequately tackle the emergency.
Despite the issue being hailed “incredibly important” by energy minister Claire Perry, at times there were as few as 10 Tory MPs sat on the government benches.
The apparent indifference among MPs came just days after Theresa May accused protesting children of wasting lesson time and increasing teachers’ workloads.
This debate came just months after the United Nations warned the planet has just 11 years to cut carbon emissions in half in order to avert environmental catastrophe. However, most Tory MPs did not think this was an important enough warning to justify them staying in the chamber to scrutinise what the UK Government is doing about it.
Is it possible that Tory MPs are to busy pushing their children thru the educational system to realise that if the World goes pear. shape it will ALSO effect their children? No planet/civilisation to inherit. The BBC equally not overly interested had to put up a Tory Councillor as an 'education expert' to say that the children should have stayed in school to be educated. The children are educated. They know more about what is happening to the planet than their so called betters and elders.Post a Comment
