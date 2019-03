After spending months debating and agonising over Brexit, you would think that MPs might want a bit of relief and a change of subject.A number took the opportunity of course to condemn the schoolchildren's strike over climate change, failing to notice that the implications of this global phenomenon, even in the short term, could well nullify all their rhetoric about borders, trade and international relationships.However, when it was the turn of the 'grown-ups' to take the stage and talk about the future of our planet, very few actually showed up. Perhaps we could do a swop and put the schoolchildren in Parliament, whilst sending MPs back to the classroom.The Independent reports that only a handful of Conservative MPs attended the first climate change debate in two years in the Commons, in the week that saw the UK experience its two hottest ever winter days.They add that as the debate on the UK's progress towards a zero carbon emissions future began on Thursday afternoon, a number of MPs from both sides of the aisle were seen leaving the chamber:This debate came just months after the United Nations warned the planet has just 11 years to cut carbon emissions in half in order to avert environmental catastrophe. However, most Tory MPs did not think this was an important enough warning to justify them staying in the chamber to scrutinise what the UK Government is doing about it.