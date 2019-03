As if there was not already enough controversy over FIFA's decision to award the 2022 World Cup to Qatar, the latest Sunday Times revelations about the bidding process must surely be the final nail in the coffin for that venue.The paper reveals leaked documents showing that the state of Qatar secretly offered $400m to FIFA just 21 days before world football’s governing body controversially decided that the 2022 World Cup would be held in the tiny desert country:The paper concludes that disclosures add to the mounting evidence that Qatar effectively bought the right to host the world’s biggest sporting competition, which will be held in Doha in three years’ time.They add that the $400m offer ahead of the vote was a clear breach of FIFA’s own anti-bribery rules, which forbid entities with links to the bid from making financial offers to the sports body in connection with the bidding process.It is difficult to disagree with their conclusion. Surely it is time for FIFA to accept the bidding process was flawed and move the 2022 World Cup to a different country.