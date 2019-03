The Guardian carries a follow-up to my long history of Chris Grayling gaffes from two weeks ago , reporting on the findings of the National Audit Office that failings by the Ministry of Justice on his watch in the part-privatisation of probation services have been “extremely costly” for taxpayers.They say that a review of Chris Grayling’s Transforming Rehabilitation programme found that the number of people on short sentences recalled to jail had soared and the termination of contracts with private probation companies would cost at least £171m.There has been a 2.5% reduction in the proportion of offenders proven to have committed another crime between 2011 and March 2017. However, the number of offences per reoffender has increased by 22%:Is there no end to Chris Grayling's talents?