Tuesday, March 26, 2019
'Grand Wizards' ridculed for their ignorance
There are times in the middle of a crisis when something happens that is beyond parody. Brexit appears to have had more than its fair share of such moments, mostly centred on the key players of Boris Johnson, Michael Gove, Iain Duncan Smith and Jacob Rees Mogg. Yesterday, however, we hit peak-parody.
The Mirror reports that the hardcore group of powerful Tories which includes the three non-Ministers amongst that list, are understood to have called themselves Grand Wizards. They appear to have done so without realising that the term was what the leaders of the racist Ku Klux Klan were called during the Reconstruction era between 1865 and 1869.
As ever, Labour MP Jess Phillips summed up the collective outrage at this faux pas:
She said: "This is unbelievable yet so very believable. The group think of this proves exactly why we criticised the fact they were all white men. I'm astonished but no longer am I surprised. These people are disgraceful."
Given the racist undertones of much of the Brexiteer campaigning during the referendum, the self-anointed label is particularly offensive and inappropriate.
