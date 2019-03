It may not apply to us, here in the UK, but the Guardian reports that advertisers will be required to provide verifiable public contact details before they can run political campaigns on Facebook, in the latest attempt by the social network to increase accountability for so-called dark adverts.The move is part of a raft of changes in the buildup to the European elections in May, when citizens from across the EU will vote in new MEPs:Some might say that these changes are about time, others that they are too late, the damage has already been done, and the level of accountability for how Facebook behaves is still minimal if it exists at all.