We cannot rely on Labour to give us a public vote on the final deal, and if they do they may seek to remove the remain option from the ballot paper. Corbyn sympathies are clearly with those wishing to leave the EU, and if there was a further plebiscite with remain as an option, we could not rely on him to support any campaign to stay within the EU The Liberal Democrats are the only UK-wide party committed to giving people a say on whether we accept May's flawed deal or stay in the EU, and who are committed to campaigning for the remain option.

Corbyn and Labour have failed as an opposition, and they have failed the UK by clinging to unachievable and self-interested objectives, whilst abandoning our long term interests as a member of the wider European Community.