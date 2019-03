With the Prime Minister apparently facing a cabinet coup as she struggles to deliver the impossible promises of the 2016 referendum, with up to two million people crowding the streets of London to deliver a final say, and with nearly five million people now having signed the petition calling for Article 50 to be revoked, it is little wonder that the Government has little time to do anything else.However, the focus on Brexit has meant that other, important priorities are being neglected, not least the environment. I am sure that those thousands of school pupils who went on strike only a few days ago, to demand a greater focus on climate change, will be very upset indeed to read in yesterday's Guardian that the UK is likely to miss almost all the 2020 nature targets it set itself a decade ago.The paper says that we are failing to protect threatened species; end the degradation of land; reduce agricultural pollution; and increase funding for green schemes. In addition, the UK is not ending unsustainable fishing; stopping the arrival of invasive alien species; nor raising public awareness of the importance of biodiversity.The targets were set in 2010 by the global Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) and the report from the joint nature conservation committee (JNCC) found insufficient progress was being made on 14 of the 19 targets.A separate report, published in 2016 , found that the UK is “among the most nature-depleted countries in the world”, with continuing declines in species such as skylarks, hedgehogs, many insects including butterflies and corn marigolds:The failure to meet Convention on Biological Diversity targets is pretty damning:Brexit may well be in crisis, but the real existential threat to the UK lies in the neglect of our environment, It is time that changed.