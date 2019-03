It is still pantomime season in the House of Commons, with one EU leader suggesting that MPs were now sitting aboard the Titanic voting in favour of the iceberg getting out of the way. Meanwhile, one of the chief architects f Brexit, Nigel Farage, who only a few years ago told the Daily Mail that he was “53, separated and skint”, adding: “There’s no money in politics” is now raking in the cash.As the Guardian reports , Farage added nearly £400,000 last year to the coffers of a company that has acted as a repository for the former UKIP leader’s earnings from media appearances and the lecture circuit.The paper says that despite claiming in 2017 that he was “skint”, filings to Companies House suggest the picture may have changed in the period since Farage stepped down as leader:It seems that there is money in politics after all.